A good Saturday morning my friends! We’re pressing on to more humid conditions as a warming trend is dialed up from this point into next week.

Highs today will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s with spotty storms popping up here and there through partly sunny skies. Tomorrow’s outlook is very similar but with warmer highs, all ranging in the 80s

We will likely dry out to more sunshine into the week ahead with late-week 90s on tap inland. Be ready to practice that sun and heat safety, everyone, and check back for updates to your forecast.

TODAY: Partly sunny with some pop-up pm storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with lows mainly in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with spotty storms possible. Highs in the low to upper 80s.