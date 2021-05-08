What a wonderful weekend outlook!

A good Saturday to you all! We’ve got cooler temps in the 40s in spots to start out our morning, but sunshine will remedy that today, sending afternoon highs into the mid and upper 70s. Winds will then shift out of the south into Sunday, where sunshine will still win the day, and highs push back towards 80 for the coast, to the mid 80s inland.

Humidity will increase even more on Monday ahead of a cold front late in the day. This will bring a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. We’ll dry out on Tuesday with temperatures dropping back into the 70s. A storm system will bring another chance for rain on Wednesday with temperatures staying below normal.

Today: Mainly sunny with a milder afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Good clearing with lows ranging in the 50s.

Sunday: Good deal of sun with highs around 80, up to the mid 80s inland.