‘What am I supposed to do?’: Horry County parents look for alternatives after summer camp is canceled

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Parks and Recreation won’t hold their summer camps this year because a number of their staff members were exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19.

News13 spoke to some parents whose kids were disappointed at the cancellation, and who are now trying to find other options.

One mom, Jessica Yuengling, tells News13 she had lunches packed and things ready to go for her kids to attend that summer camp starting Monday, but she did get that call Sunday night saying that the camp had been canceled.

“They were really looking forward to it,” Yuengling said about her two kids.

Another Horry County mom, Jessica Goolsby, said this year would’ve been the first time her child would’ve gotten to attend Horry County’s summer camps.

“It’s hard on the kids to be home all the time and not around their friends and you know, getting to do their normal things that they get to do,” Goolsby said.

Yuengling says her kids would’ve started the summer camp Monday morning.

“I literally got a phone call a little after 5 o’clock [Sunday]. The director, you could tell she was mortified to make the phone call,” said Yuengling. “I know it’s not her fault, but you know she was the one making the phone call. I’m like, are you serious? What am I supposed to do?”

Their Facebook post and Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore tells News13 a number of their camp staff members were exposed to someone positive for COVID-19.

Now, parents like Yuengling are scrambling for alternatives.

“I was online all night yesterday, on the phone starting at 6 a.m. [Monday] morning because I figured people would be bombarding all the camps in the area,” she said.

Yuengling wasn’t wrong. Palmetto Academy and Preschool in Market Common has already seen an uptick in kids enrolling in summer camp.

“When the announcement went out, we just went ahead and said to parents, hey look, we can make this work for you guys,” said Amber Rogers, CEO and Founder of Palmetto Academy and Preschool.

In fact, they’re making changes to accommodate for more kids but to also keep kids safe from the virus this summer.

“We are just making it a little larger this year to accommodate the fact that there are so many parents out scrambling at the last minute due to this closure,” said Rogers.

To enroll your child at Palmetto Academy and Preschool, click here or fill out this contact form.