Widespread sun to kick off the week!

Good Monday morning my friends! You can keep jackets at the ready to start the day as temps have fallen to the 30s and 40s, but please dress in layers with high temps on pace for the upper 60s and low 70s.

High pressure keeps building in, bringing sunny weather and warm temperatures right into the heart of the workweek, with highs getting back into the low and mid 70s. Lots of sunshine will be in place to enjoy with rain chances not returning until Thursday evening.

TODAY: Abundant sun with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with average lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Delightful sunshine with high temps in the low to mid 70s.