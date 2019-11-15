Windy, wet & cool weekend

The slow moving storm system that brought rain all day long today will stall & strengthen, bring more rain and stronger wind for the weekend. Periods of rain will continue tonight as winds increase. The rain and wind will continue tomorrow with another inch of rain possible, and winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. This storm will slowly pull away from the coast tomorrow night and Sunday. The rain should come to an end tomorrow night, but it will stay rather cloudy, windy and cool on Sunday. Improving weather for next week. Sunshine will return with a slow warming trend. We should warm into the 60s by Tuesday, then upper 60s by the end of the week.

Tonight, periods of rain, windy and cold. Lows 39 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, periods of rain, windy and cold. Highs 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy, windy and cool with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 50s.