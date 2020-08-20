WJAY wins Gospel Music Radio Station of the Year Stellar Award

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – WJAY 1280 AM 98.3 FM is the 2020 National Stellar Awards Gospel Music Radio Station of the Year. WJAY has been on the air since June 6, 1947. The late Bishop R. F. Davis & Greater Highway Church, Marion purchased the broadcast license in the 80’s then added translator signal 98.3 FM to expand coverage. In July 2018, Door of Hope Christian Church, Bishop Michael & Pastor Malinda Blue, bought WJAY to continue its rich legacy in the local community.

News 13 spoke with Reggie Gay, WJAY 1280AM 98.3 FM General Manager, on this accomplishment.

“We were told that we were nominated for the Stellar Award Gospel Station of the year so that meant we needed to tighten our belts up because now that you’re on the radar of the Nationally renowned Stellar Awards they are going to start listening,” Gay says.

Gay credits being able to access WJAY radio digitally it gave listeners a larger avenue of ways to listen.

“My phone started ringing with industry people, Lacey with people who were like WOW — I mean this radio station sounds better than a lot of major market stations and we started sharing with them how we were able to convert it from analogue to digital,” Gay says.

Gay continued with saying that working with the community, sponsors and the owners made this victory possible.

“You work really hard, you work diligently to make the radio station competitive along with some other great team members, this is not a singular effort. A lot of people have worked through the years to make WJAY to get us to this point and we are just thankful to God for the acknowledgement,” Gay says.

Tune into BET’s virtual broadcast this Sunday, August 23rd at 6pm to watch WJAY’s recognition as the 2020 Stellar Award winners for Gospel Radio Station of the Year.