Woman accused of throwing “urine soaked sock” at jail officers in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A female inmate at the Myrtle Beach Jail is accused of throwing bodily fluids at, and hitting, two officers.

According to warrants obtained by News13, Jimesha Nicole Mitchell, 23, was arrested on Friday in an unrelated investigation. Warrants suggest that while Mitchell was in the jail, she “intentionally threw a urine soaked sock at an officer hitting the officer in the neck area”. Two warrants detailing the same crime suggest two officers were hit with the sock.

Mitchell was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to online records.

Here are her current charges:

Throwing of bodily fluids by prisoner on corrections employee (2 counts)

Assault & battery 3rd degree

Defrauding hotel, inn, boarding house or restaurant

Resisting arrest

Simple possession of marijuana

Mitchell remains in jail Monday night.

According to J. Reuben Long booking records, Mitchell has been arrested twice by the Myrtle Beach Police Department this year.

She was arrested last month and charged with giving false information to law enforcement and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

She was also arrested on her birthday in March, according to online records. At that time, she faced a grand larceny charge and a simple possession of marijuana charge. She spent more than a month in jail for these charges.