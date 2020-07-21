Woman arrested for weekend stabbing in Myrtle Beach; victim has life-threatening injuries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman was arrested Monday night for a stabbing that happened in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report obtained by News13, the stabbing happened Sunday just after 1 p.m. Corporal Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police says a domestic situation started in a vehicle on Pine Island Road and ended in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Oak Forest Lane.

Cpl. Vest said one person was stabbed. He described that person’s injuries as life-threatening, but said the victim was recovering at the hospital. The report indicates the victim suffered a severe laceration.

No other details have been provided by police about the stabbing.

Shannon Money Joyner was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday around 9 p.m. She’s charged with domestic violence of a high & aggravated nature in connection with the stabbing, according to Cpl. Vest.

According to booking records, Joyner is from Greenville, NC.

News13 is working to obtain the arrest warrant for Joyner.