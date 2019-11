One woman is dead after a two car head on collision that happened on SC Highway 341 in Olanta on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Esther Green, according to the Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken

He says the collision happened at approximately 4:20 p.m, and that the victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS and later airlifted to MUSC in Charleston.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.