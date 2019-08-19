Woman files lawsuit after dog bite in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A woman has filed a lawsuit after she was bitten by a dog in Murrells Inlet.

According to court documents Taylor James is suing The Surfrider Foundation, Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue, and Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet. The documents say that while James was attending the 6th annual Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary Contest organized by The Surfrider Foundation and hosted by Wicked Tuna on February 17 she went to pet a dog.

That dog is identified as Bruno from the Grand Strand Golden Retriever Rescue. The lawsuit that when James bent down to kiss the dog, it “pounced” on her and bit her face, head, forehead, and eyes causing “significant injuries and damages.

James is seeking damages to cover her medical bills and emotional distress from the event. The lawsuit claims that the defendants knew the dog was dangerous and claims they did nothing to prevent such an incident. The documents do not give a dollar amount she is seeking.