Woman says she hid next to bed in emergency room during shooting at NC hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman who was at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at the time of an active-shooter situation said she followed training she received in school.

Cumberland County deputies said 31-year-old Treva Smutherman was shot and killed following a confrontation at the hospital Tuesday morning. He attempted to take a deputy’s weapon, leading to a struggle. Both were shot during the scuffle, Chief Gina Hawkins said.

Treva Smutherman.

“I heard shouting like, ‘Get off of me,’ like repeatedly, and then a gunshot went off,” Kaylee Ingalls said.

Smutherman was shot and killed by a Fayetteville police detective who was nearby in the hospital on an unrelated matter, police said.

The deputy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is receiving treatment.

The deputy is said to be in “good condition,” Sheriff Ennis Wright said. The deputy’s name won’t be released until the sheriff notifies his family.

Ingalls was in the emergency room because of stomach pain. She said people are supposed to feel safe in hospitals.

“I immediately shut my door. The lights were off,” Ingalls said. “Shut my blinds and hid next to my bed until they said it was all clear.”