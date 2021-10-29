Working to dry out towards Halloween Weekend!

Happy Friday my friends! We’re still trying to break away from lingering spotty showers this morning, but improvements are on the way. Sunshine will gradually work its way though, especially for the beaches, as highs get to levels around 70 degrees or so.

Saturday will be coming along with a dry outlook, as mostly sunny skies should settle in by the time we get later into the afternoon there. Highs will back off to the mid 60s though. Then it’s all about the blues skies on Halloween, with highs getting back mostly to the low 70s.

Get ready for an abundance of sunshine to hang around right into the middle of our following workweek!

TODAY: Sun tries to break through cloud cover with highs around 70 degrees or so.

TONIGHT: Partly clear skies with lows mostly in the low 50s to around 50.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine with highs back to the mid 60s.