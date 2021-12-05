Yes, we are still staying dry this Sunday

A good Sunday morning my friends! After a morning of patchy fog with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, good breaks of sunshine will help get highs to around 70 this afternoon, give or take a degree or two.

Temperatures remain above average again for this second half of the weekend, and we’ll be back to the mid-70s on Monday, with another surge of southerly winds.

Get the umbrellas ready for next week, though, as we finally see our next system of rain showers passing through late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Stay tuned for further forecast details as we get closer to time out that precipitation for you into the middle of the upcoming workweek.

TODAY: Good breaks of sunshine with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs ranging in the low to mid-70s.