YMCA of Coastal Carolina to reopen on Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The YMCA of Coastal Carolina will reopen its Myrtle Beach and Georgetown locations on Monday after being closed for 60 days.

The reopening will take place in phases under the guidance of state and local health authorities.

The YMCA has been following guidelines to ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment and areas, locker rooms, child care, visitor areas and office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety.

The Y has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe social/physical distancing practices. “When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said Finney.

According to Finney, the first phase of reopening will focus on exercise only and include the following modifications:

• Reduced hours of operation

• Staff & members will have temperature taken immediately upon entering the facility

• Members will be limited to a one-time, 60-minute visit per day

• Guests will not be permitted

• Members & staff must maintain a minimum of 6 feet distance

• Staff will be wearing personal protective equipment

• When feasible, members should wear cloth face coverings when around others

• Workout times will be limited on all cardio equipment

• Land-based Group Exercise classes will be limited and modified

• Pool will be open for individual exercise only (i.e. lap swimming, water walking, etc.)

• Reservations are strongly encouraged for classes and for pool lanes

• Only the Family Locker Rooms will be open with no access to showers

• Coffee/water services will not be available

• Open play in gymnasium will not be available



A full list of changes during Phase 1 of our reopening is available on the Y’s website: www.coastalcarolinaymca.org.

Additional phases of reopening will reintroduce recreation youth programs like summer day camps, swim lessons, child watch, etc.

“The YMCA of Coastal Carolina has served the community for more than 37 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Ryan Finney, CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Carolina. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential.”

More information about these phases will be made available on the Y’s website: www.coastalcarolinaymca.org.