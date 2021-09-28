You can keep the sunglasses handy again!

Sunny & warm weather will continue through the rest of the week, with a little bit of a hitch as we look towards Thursday. The area of high pressure that has brought us all this dryness recently will be centered offshore today, resulting in more southerly winds, and thus slightly warmer high temps. We will see plenty of sunshine, and it will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s today.

This sunny, warm weather will continue Wednesday. A weak cold front will move into the area late Wednesday, but this front will not have much moisture. There’s a small chance for a few stray showers on Thursday, behind the cold front. More sunshine will still win out though on Thursday and Friday, and there will not be much of a cool down. The front will push back northward as a warm front over the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 87-88 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight: Mainly clear and mild. Lows 62-65 inland, 66-67 beaches,

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 85-86 beaches.