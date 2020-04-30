Horry County Memorial Library open for curbside pickup

The Horry County Memorial Library system is open for curbside pickup.
Just place your holds this weekend on the library website, then call your library location to schedule your pickup.
Pickup is available at all locations Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book drops also are reopened, so you can return your books. But if you don’t want to leave your home, the libraries are not currently charging late fees.
Here are the numbers to schedule your pickup:
Aynor: 843-358-3324
Bucksport: 843-397-1950
Carolina Forest: 843-915-5282
Conway: 843-915-7323
Green Sea Floyds: 843-392-0994
Little River: 843-915-5284
Loris: 843-756-8101
North Myrtle Beach: 843-915-5281
Socastee: 843-915-5283
Surfside: 843-915-5280