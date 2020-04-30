Horry County Memorial Library open for curbside pickup

The Horry County Memorial Library system is open for curbside pickup.

Just place your holds this weekend on the library website, then call your library location to schedule your pickup.

Pickup is available at all locations Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book drops also are reopened, so you can return your books. But if you don’t want to leave your home, the libraries are not currently charging late fees.

Here are the numbers to schedule your pickup:

Aynor: 843-358-3324

Bucksport: 843-397-1950

Carolina Forest: 843-915-5282

Conway: 843-915-7323

Green Sea Floyds: 843-392-0994

Little River: 843-915-5284

Loris: 843-756-8101

North Myrtle Beach: 843-915-5281

Socastee: 843-915-5283

Surfside: 843-915-5280