Horry County police respond to suspicious package along Gardner Lacy Road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A road is partially closed as police respond to a possible suspicious package in the Carolina Forest area.

Police responded to the call in the Clear Pond subdivision along Gardner Lacy Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Part of Gardner Lacy Road between Clear Pond Boulevard and Reed Brook Drive is closed to traffic while officers investigate, according to the Horry County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.