FLORENCE (WBTW) – West Florence senior running back had a night he’ll never forget in Week 9. Lloyd was untouchable rushing for 398 yards and 6 touchdowns in their 57-39 over the Hartsville Red Foxes. Lloyd has over 1000 yards this season on the ground and he is a big reason why they are perfect at 9-0 and ranked 3rd in the state.

West will travel to (1) South Florence on Friday night at 7:30pm – the game is sold out.