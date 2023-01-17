Georgetown, SC (WBTW) – Bradley Adams is returning to Georgetown County School District as Georgetown High’s Head Football Coach and Athletic Director. He previously spent six years at Georgetown High, leading the team to over 40 wins from 2010 to 2016. Adams will replace Jimmy Noonan who resigned in November. Noonan has served as the school’s football coach since 2020.

“We are extremely excited to return to Georgetown. This is an opportunity that we have been waiting on for the last couple of years,” shared Adams. “Georgetown is home. Our vision is to bring pride back into the football program at GHS. We look forward to building long-standing relationships with the students, the community, and the faculty and staff. We want our students to uphold a high sense of moral values and character and be leaders in the school and community.”

Adams, a graduate of Loris High School, earned his Bachelor’s degree from Newberry College, where he played and later served as the Running Backs coach. He earned a Master in Education from Grand Canyon University and his Plus 30 in Administration from Arkansas State. Adams has 13 years of head coaching experience including most recently 5 years at Woodruff High and 2 years at Union County High. He and his wife Jennifer have two children.

Adams will officially join the faculty of GHS on January 19.

An official press conference will be held in the gymnasium at Georgetown High School on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10 a.m.

