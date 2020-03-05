Fidler leaving Waccamaw, will coach at Ashley Ridge

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – After 3 seasons as the Waccamaw head football coach, Shane Fidler informed the school and News13 this afternoon that he will become the next coach at Ashley Ridge high school in the Lowcountry.

Fidler’s teams struggled in 2017 and 2018 winning just 1 game combined, but in 2019 they won 7, turned things around in a hurry, and made the SCHSL 3A playoffs.

He said the opportunity was too good to pass up and wishes nothing but the best for the Waccamaw program and all the kids, parents, and those in the community he has worked with.