High School Football Blitz Picks – Week 0

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Each Wednesday, Chris and Derek will pick the winners of 5 different high school football games. Last season Derek edged Chris picking correctly 32 times, Chris had 31 wins. The two are back for another season of it. Below are the 5 games for Week 0 that they have chosen the winners of.
Chris Parks: (0-0)
Conway over North Myrtle Beach
Waccamaw over Carvers Bay
Hannah-Pamplico over Lake View
Johnsonville over Marion
East Clarendon over Timmonsville
Derek Kopp: (0-0)
Conway over North Myrtle Beach
Carvers Bay over Waccamaw
Hannah-Pamplico over Lake View
Johnsonville over Marion
Timmonsville over East Clarendon