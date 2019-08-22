High School Football Blitz Picks – Week 0

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Each Wednesday, Chris and Derek will pick the winners of 5 different high school football games. Last season Derek edged Chris picking correctly 32 times, Chris had 31 wins. The two are back for another season of it. Below are the 5 games for Week 0 that they have chosen the winners of.

Chris Parks: (0-0)

Conway over North Myrtle Beach

Waccamaw over Carvers Bay

Hannah-Pamplico over Lake View

Johnsonville over Marion

East Clarendon over Timmonsville

Derek Kopp: (0-0)

Conway over North Myrtle Beach

Carvers Bay over Waccamaw

Hannah-Pamplico over Lake View

Johnsonville over Marion

Timmonsville over East Clarendon