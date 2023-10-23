COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of high school football rankings are out for the South Carolina High School League. Below are the top 10 across the state with our local teams in bold and first place votes in parenthesis.

Class 5A:

1. Summerville (18)

2. TL Hanna

3. Byrnes (2)

4. White Knoll

5. Hillcrest

6. Gaffney

7. Fort Dorchester

8. Clover

9. Ashley Ridge

10. Lexington

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (15) (9-0)

2. Northwestern (5)

3. Irmo

4. James Island

5. Westside

6. Midland Valley

7. Lucy Beckham

8. North Augusta

9. South Pointe

10. Hartsville (6-3)

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (18)

2. Belton-Honea Path (2)

3. Dillon (8-1)

4. Gilbert

5. Chapman

6. Crestwood

7. Broome

8. Clinton

9. Chester

10. Philip Simmons

Class 2A:

1. Abbeville (9)

2. Gray Collegiate (11)

3. Oceanside Collegiate

4. Hampton County

5. Marion (8-1)

6. Strom Thurmond

7. Fairfield Central

8. Saluda

9. Ninety Six

10. Woodland

Class 1A:

1. Lewisville (19)

2. Christ Church (1)

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Whale Branch

5. Southside Christian

6. Calhoun County 7. St. Joseph’s

8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

9. Latta (8-1)

10. Lamar (7-3)