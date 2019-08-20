South Florence Bruins Football Preview

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Florence Bruins football team won just 1 game in 2017, last year a vast improvement getting to 5 and qualifying for the postseason.

This season head coach David Prince will have to deal with the loss of Mr. Do-It-All Michael Mason who is with Wofford College. The Bruins return a total of 12 starters and feel like they are the closest they have been in years.

Lake Martin is a veteran on that offensive line, junior running back Hahsaun Wilson will take a bigger role in the offense. On defense Kardan Bell and Matt Howard will lead a strong linebacking core.

2018 record: 5-6, 2-3 in Region 6-5A, lost in 1st round of the 5A playoffs
Head Coach: David Prince
Offensive Starters Returning: 6
Defensive Starters Returning: 6
2019 first game: Friday, August 23 at James Island – 7:30pm

