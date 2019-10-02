The Blitz Picks – Week 6

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek make their Blitz Picks for Week 6 of the high school football season. They both went 4-1 in Week 5. Chris is holding a 5 game advantage on Derek at the mid-way point of the season.
Chris Parks (18-7 overall)
- Dillon over Marion
- Waccamaw over Georgetown
- South Florence over St. James
- Lake City over Loris
- Myrtle Beach over Hartsville
Derek Kopp (13-12) overall
- Dillon over Marion
- Waccamaw over Georgetown
- St. James over South Florence
- Lake City over Loris
- Myrtle Beach over Hartsville