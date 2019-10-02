Live Now
The Blitz Picks – Week 6

HS Football

Chris and Derek both agree on Dillon over Marion in our Blitz Game of the Week Friday night.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek make their Blitz Picks for Week 6 of the high school football season. They both went 4-1 in Week 5. Chris is holding a 5 game advantage on Derek at the mid-way point of the season.

Chris Parks (18-7 overall)

  1. Dillon over Marion
  2. Waccamaw over Georgetown
  3. South Florence over St. James
  4. Lake City over Loris
  5. Myrtle Beach over Hartsville

Derek Kopp (13-12) overall

  1. Dillon over Marion
  2. Waccamaw over Georgetown
  3. St. James over South Florence
  4. Lake City over Loris
  5. Myrtle Beach over Hartsville

