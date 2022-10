PAWLEYS ISLAND (WBTW) – In a game that was played last Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian hitting our region, Waccamaw QB Jaret Yonker and his team were able to prepare on a short week to take down Georgetown, 42-31 in their Region 7-3A opener. Yonker combined for 174 yards through the air and on the ground and accounted for 5 touchdowns to power the Warriors past the Bulldogs. It’s the first player of the week honor for him.

Waccamaw will host Loris on Friday night at 7:30pm.