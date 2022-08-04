DILLON (WBTW) – Football and Dillon go hand and hand each and every year. The Wildcats are a powerhouse in SCHSL Class 3A and are hopeful to return to the state finals in December. They last won the championship back in 2017 with head coach Jackie Hayes.

Kelvin Roller returns for his 2nd season and led the Wildcats to a 9-1 mark in the 2021 season with a trip to the lower state finals.

Dillon’s strengths will be on the offensive and defensive line led by D-1 recruit on the O-Line Josiah Thompson. The Wildcats are hoping some of their players will step up in the key running back and wide receiver positions. In total, 12 starters return from that 2021 squad.

Dillon Info:

Head Coach: Kelvin Roller (2nd season)

2021 record: 9-1, 4-0 in Region 7-3A, lost in 3A Lower State Final

2022 first game: Friday, August 26 vs. Lamar – 7:30pm