MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The South Carolina High School League basketball playoffs are officially underway. Below are 1st round scores from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

BOYS Class 4A:

North Myrtle Beach 34
Irmo 79 (Final)

May River 56
West Florence 61 (Final)

Westwood
South Florence

Hartsville
AC Flora

Lugoff-Elgin
Wilson

BOYS Class 3A:

Waccamaw 35
Crestwood 87 (Final)

Dillon
Lake City

Lakewood
Loris

GIRLS Class 5A:

St. James
Stall

Berkeley 47
Socastee 32 (Final)

River Bluff 47
Carolina Forest 39 (Final)

GIRLS Class 2A:

Marion
Oceanside Collegiate

Andrews
Timberland

Cheraw
Lee Central

GIRLS Class 1A:

Palmetto Scholars
Carvers Bay

Lamar
Estill

Bethune Bowman
Lake View

Hemingway
Cross

Hannah-Pamplico
Allendale-Fairfax

East Clarendon
Military Magnet

Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Latta