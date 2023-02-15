MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The South Carolina High School League basketball playoffs are officially underway. Below are 1st round scores from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
BOYS Class 4A:
North Myrtle Beach 34
Irmo 79 (Final)
May River 56
West Florence 61 (Final)
Westwood
South Florence
Hartsville
AC Flora
Lugoff-Elgin
Wilson
BOYS Class 3A:
Waccamaw 35
Crestwood 87 (Final)
Dillon
Lake City
Lakewood
Loris
GIRLS Class 5A:
St. James
Stall
Berkeley 47
Socastee 32 (Final)
River Bluff 47
Carolina Forest 39 (Final)
GIRLS Class 2A:
Marion
Oceanside Collegiate
Andrews
Timberland
Cheraw
Lee Central
GIRLS Class 1A:
Palmetto Scholars
Carvers Bay
Lamar
Estill
Bethune Bowman
Lake View
Hemingway
Cross
Hannah-Pamplico
Allendale-Fairfax
East Clarendon
Military Magnet
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Latta