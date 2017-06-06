Hurricane Matthew

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Coronavirus
State – Regional
Palmetto Pot War
National
Black History
Education / Schools
Washington-DC
Growth Tracker
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Positively Carolina
Top Stories
Publix pharmacies to offer doses of the COVID‑19 vaccine at 60 South Carolina stores
Top Stories
Dead dogs, piglets, trash dumped on historic Alabama road
Former Sen. Bob Dole announces he has Stage 4 lung cancer
PHOTOS: Flooding seen in parts of the Pee Dee
Gallery
Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling heroin
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Human Trafficking
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling heroin
Top Stories
Conway Police: Man waves gun at DoorDash driver who wouldn’t give him her number
Top Stories
Police: 3rd woman arrested in Conway fight where woman was beat to the point of unconsciousness
Police: Man forced into his own trunk at gunpoint in Loris kidnapping attempt
Video
Myrtle Beach police search for suspect wanted for multiple theft, fraud charges
Video
Deputies shoot, injure suspect who fired shots, set home on fire during barricade situation in Florence County
Video
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live National
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Golf
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
CCU baseball pushes back opening day to Saturday at 2pm against Duke
Top Stories
Pelicans release 2021 schedule, home opener slated for May 11th
Marion boys & girls basketball earn #1 seeds in the SCHSL playoffs
Video
Vincent Jackson suffered from chronic alcoholism and concussions, family told deputies
Video
CCU’s Parker Chavers named NCWBA preseason All-American
Count On Health
Health News
Tracking The Vaccine
Coronavirus
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Calendar
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Video Game News
Live Healthy 2021
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Email News Signup
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Matthew
SC Floodwater Commission suggests building reservoirs, artificial reefs to mitigate floods
Video
More heat and humidity for Friday with weekend storms
Video
Horry County wants state and feds to clean out Waccamaw River to help with flooding
Video
Nichols Town officials give financial assistance for businesses to rebuild
Video
Mullins childcare center celebrates re-opening following Hurricane Matthew
Video
More Hurricane Matthew Headlines
FEMA: warning about scam targeting Matthew victims was inaccurate
1 year later: Robeson County residents remember Hurricane Matthew
Video
NC Governor, First Lady helping rebuild one year after Hurricane Matthew
SC Disaster Recovery Office accepts applications from survivors of Hurricane Matthew
Surfside Beach leaders vote to build concrete pier, discuss possible two-story addition
Video
Disaster Recovery Office accepting applications for people affected by Hurricane Matthew
‘I thought it was a prank call,’ woman says of help offered to repair hurricane damaged home
Video
Latta gets new park in hurricane destroyed neighborhood
Video
Robeson County Schools aim for improvement as difficult year ends
Video
Darlington County student says poor road condition prevents bus pickup
Video
Weather maps
Trending stories
North Carolina woman who won $188 million Powerball jackpot sued by jailed ex-fiancé
Police: Man forced into his own trunk at gunpoint in Loris kidnapping attempt
Video
Myrtle Beach homes selling like never before, more people moving from north amid strict lockdowns
Video
North Carolina mother of 5 killed after child inadvertently removes gun from purse, shoots her, police say
Police: 2 women charged with beating another woman to the point of unconsciousness in Conway fight
Video
59-year-old man identified as victim in single-vehicle collision in Hartsville
Conway Police: Man waves gun at DoorDash driver who wouldn’t give him her number
Where people in Myrtle Beach are moving to most
Tweets by WBTWNews13
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: