Skip to content
WBTW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
News13 Investigates
Palmetto Pot War
Growth Tracker
Coronavirus
Education / Schools
Washington-DC
National
Entertainment
Positively Carolina
Top Stories
Myrtle Beach Kennel Club hosts its first dog show in two years
Video
Top Stories
2 people killed, 23 rescued after boat overturns off San Diego coast
Video
WATCH: Deputy wrangles gator with broom, returns it to Florida pond
Video
Dillon County deputies arrest man wanted for murder after body found in motel
Two Indiana high school students killed in crash on way to prom
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
News13 Shootings Map
Human Trafficking
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Dillon County deputies arrest man wanted for murder after body found in motel
Top Stories
Deputies investigate body found in Florence County woods as homicide
Top Stories
Deputies arrest man after deadly shooting in Florence County
Police ask for help solving overnight shooting at bar in Mullins
Video
Attempted murder suspect in ‘active shooter situation’ denied bond
Video
Florence police seek suspect they say assaulted an officer among other crimes
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Weather Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live National
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Golf
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Ex-NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42; autopsy pending
Top Stories
Medina Spirit delivers trainer Bob Baffert record seventh win at Kentucky Derby
Gallery
Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante Jones picks Michigan
Video
Eagles select Coastal Carolina’s Tarron Jackson at pick No. 191
Video
Myrtle Beach Pelicans release 2021 rosters
Video
Count On Health
Health News
Tracking The Vaccine
Coronavirus
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Video Game News
Live Healthy 2021
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW News 13 Mobile Apps
Email News Signup
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Indy 500
Clock is ticking for Indy 500 ticket holders to decide if they want to attend
Video
IMS to run Indy 500 with up to 40% of track’s capacity for fans
Video
Trending stories
Tripadvisor: Here’s where Americans are going this summer and Myrtle Beach is the No. 3 destination
Video
Open-carry law has NOT been changed: Florence County Sheriff’s Office sends reminder after increase in cases
Video
Fire heavily damages family home of financier and philanthropist Darla Moore in Lake City
Video
Deputies arrest man after deadly shooting in Florence County
Darlington councilwoman files civil rights lawsuit, claiming ‘racially motivated’ actions by mayor, city manager
Video
3 killed after South Carolina bridge crash sends truck into water below
Here’s a guide to moving permanently to the popular Myrtle Beach vacation area
South Carolina DEW asking employers to submit refusal to work claims
Video
Tweets by WBTWNews13
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: