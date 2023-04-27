SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indy 500 Snake Pit will feature five electronic music artists on Sunday, May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

Seven time Grammy-nominated music artist Kascade will headline the event. Kascade has collaborated with Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and more.

This will be his second performance in the Snake Pit. Kascade first provided music back in 2015.

Other artist slated to perform include DJ Diesel, Jauz, John Summit, and Subtronics at the Race Day concert. DJ Diesel is none other than superstar NBA player Shaquille O’Neal.

“One of the biggest parties of Race Weekend is the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The always unforgettable and epic party in the Snake Pit is a May highlight for many of our fans and an experience like no other. Music fans won’t want to miss this incredible lineup.”

General admission and VIP ticket prices range from $50 – $195. Tickets can be located at the IMS website.