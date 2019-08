SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Rescue crews are at the scene of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Kings Highway.

Surfside Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue are responding to the wreck at 6001 S. Kings Highway, Surfside Beach. The call came in at about 11:45 a.m., according to HCFR.

Authorities at the scene report possible serious injuries.

This is a developing story.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information