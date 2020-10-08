‘He was a gentle giant’: Myrtle Beach police officer killed in shooting memorialized by his church

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A church community is remembering the life of the Myrtle Beach police officer who was shot and killed last weekend.

Still in his first year as an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Pfc. Jacob Hancher was responding to a domestic call, when he was shot and killed Saturday night. He was 23 years old.

The Catholic Church of St. James has lost someone who parishioners say was caring young man.

“He was a dedicated public servant,” said Fr. Oscar Borga, who’s the pastor of the Catholic Church of St. James. “He cared about the people that he served. He was a gentle giant.”

“Actually, he’s from my hometown [of] Waldorf, Maryland,” said Michelle Wright-Nappi, a Conway resident who goes to St. James. “We just wanted to come out and pray for him and his family.”

Officer Hancher also went with St. James on a missionary trip to Honduras in 2017.

Parishioners say they appreciate his sacrifice.

“My brother was a police officer,” said Karen “Teddy” Tomsic, who’s also a Conway resident who goes to St. James. “He has since passed away, but he always said the most dangerous thing they do is go on a domestic violence call. That reminded me of my brother.”

Through saying all five mysteries of the rosary at this candlelight vigil, officer Hancher’s fellow Catholics remember his life through prayer.

“He was not just a police officer,” Fr. Borga said. “He was a good and faithful disciple of Jesus Christ our Lord, a joyful disciple.”

Services for officer Hancher will be held on Thursday and Friday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. A public viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and a public funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Officer Hancher will be buried in his hometown of Waldorf, Maryland on Tuesday.