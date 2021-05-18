Spring job fair draws 50 employers; many hiring on spot, offering extra time off, sign-on bonuses

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand businesses give another attempt at closing the ongoing labor shortage Tuesday morning at Horry Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) in Conway.

The spring job fair is bringing out 50 employers, not only interviewing but potentially hiring on the spot.

Employers say they have several types of positions and skill-leveled jobs.

“There is not one specific job we are looking for at this job fair. We are hoping to attract a little bit of everything. We have intern, entry, customer service, marketing positions,” Leslie Causey, an employer participating, said.

As COVID-19 restrictions are easing, there is just one thing holding businesses back. Most are still battling for new hires.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, HGTC, and the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association are working to help dozens of employers needing help before the summer tourism storms the Grand Strand.

Most businesses say it’s been more difficult in the heart of COVID to fill positions. That’s why employers like Causey are offering up new incentives.

“Anyone who references this event on their resume will get a $500 sign-on bonus, and we are signing everyone off with 40 hours PTO on top of the other great benefits for full-time positions,” Causey said.

Applicants should bring a resume. Open positions will be posted before the event.

The job fair is open to students from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.