Juvenile charged with attempted murder, criminal sexual conduct after attack on 71-year-old Surfside Beach woman

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A 16-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, burglary, criminal sexual conduct, and kidnapping in connection with an attack on a 71-year-old woman last week.

The incident took place on July 19 at a home in the Surfside Beach area of Horry County, according to police.

Horry County Police were called in to assist after Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a “fall call” that medics determined to be suspicious. Further investigation revealed that the 71-year-old female victim had been attacked in her home, which resulted in a number of serious injuries.

Evidence collected from the morning of the assault enabled detectives to quickly identify and locate the suspect in this case.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, burglary first degree, criminal sexual conduct first degree, and kidnapping. As the suspect is a juvenile, the individual has been transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Based upon the investigation, this is believed to have been an isolated event and no other suspects are being sought in this case, according to Horry County police.