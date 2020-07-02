Kansas adds South Carolina to quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said two new states have been added to Kansas’ current travel quarantine list.

The two states are South Carolina and Florida. New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut issued a joint travel advisory last week, requiring anyone coming from nine states, including the Carolinas, to quarantine for 14 days.

In his briefing, Secretary Norman said there have been 14,990 positive COVID-19 cases in Kansas since the pandemic started, with 272 deaths.

Dr. Norman shared the 41 active COVID-19 clusters in Kansas, including clusters in private businesses, long term care facilities, gatherings, meat packing facilities, group homes, sports, daycare/schools, and correction facilities.

Since there are no antiviral medication and vaccines yet from the COVID-19 virus, Dr. Norman stressed the importance of Kansans to remain vigilant about the spread of it.