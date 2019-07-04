Bring back News13 WBTW

DIRECTV subscribers can no longer watch WBTW. Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my News13 WBTW!”

DIRECTV Customer Service – 800-288-2020

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to the WBTW station as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the News13 area.



Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the remainder of this season’s Big Brother, the NFL & SEC on CBS and new seasons of NCIS and Young Sheldon.



Q: Where will News13 WBTW programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.