WBTW Weather Cam – Coquina Harbor in Little River

The ultimate in Myrtle Beach Chophouse dining. Clark’s is comfortable yet sophisticated and soaks up the beautiful Coquina Harbor for the perfect backdrop to delicious dining.

Clark’s offers only USDA Choice steaks. Our awe inspiring 14 oz. New York Strip, 9 oz. Filet Mignon, and Prime Rib are all served charred and bursting with prime aged flavor. Seafood is fresh and local, with a twist of seafood favorites which include oysters, shrimp, scallops and fresh catch of the day.

Our bar menu includes an extensive wine list which features a wide array of wines by the glass. Specialty martinis and cocktails and great cuisine take center stage at this scenic Little River restaurant. Clark’s Seafood & Chop House is at the top of the restaurant list for locals and Grand Strand visitors. Whether you come for lunch or dinner, we’re sure you will come back again and again.