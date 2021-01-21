Live National News Video

Skip to content
Fort Stewart soldier accused in plot to blow up 9/11 Memorial makes first court appearance
Top Stories
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday, recalls serving in segregated Army
Man wanted for 2003 murder in Georgia arrested in Myrtle Beach
Amended fetal heartbeat bill headed to SC Senate floor
6-year-old boy attacked by dog in South Carolina dies
A house parting ended in a deadly shooting. Hartsville man now faces murder charge
Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
West Columbia man charged with sexual assault in Florence County
Foster parents in South Carolina accused of homicide by child abuse in 3-year-old’s death
‘I’ll kill them all’: Florida deputy accused of threatening feds at US Capitol
Big Game Bound Week 20: AFC, NFC championship previews
USC-Aiken’s late surge gets them past Francis Marion in Florence, 70-66
CCU baseball releases their 2021 schedule, team will open the season on February 19th against Duke
CCU’s Jamey Chadwell named George Munger coach of the year
(19) Missouri shoots well, takes down South Carolina, 81-70
23 die in Norway after receiving COVID vaccine
‘Bernie mittens’ sell out hours after Inauguration
Wilmington, NC, teen missing for nearly 2 months found, wanted woman caught during search
North Carolina man’s body found in trunk of car during traffic stop, 4 arrested
South Carolina Man had 200 lbs of marijuana, sniper rifle during drug bust
Kroger pharmacies in Myrtle Beach area begin offering COVID-19 vaccine
Amended fetal heartbeat bill headed to SC Senate floor
