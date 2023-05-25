MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Every Thursday in our new NOW series, “On your side,” News13 is partnering with the Better Business Bureau to inform you about best business and consumer practices, complaints, scams and more.

Today, we were joined in the studio by communications specialist with the BBB of the eastern carolinas, Nicole Cordero.

She helped us mark May as National Moving Month, which starts the busiest time of the year for people making changes to where they live.

About 1/3 of Americans hire a professional moving company to help, but like all contractors, there is a risk they may not be on the up-and-up.

What can people do to make sure they’re getting reputable movers? BBB gives a few tips for that:

Research reputable companies. You can start your search by clicking here.

Gather estimates. Show your mover everything that needs to be moved and get a written in-home estimate.

BBB suggests getting estimates from three different companies.

Be wary of unusually high or low estimates and know the differences between binding (guaranteed price) and non-binding estimates (estimator’s best guess).

Keeping with reputation, what are ways to make sure you are not getting scammed? BBB has tips for that, too:

Sign a contract. Make sure to have a contract between you and the moving company. Read everything and keep a copy of the signed contract, including the bill of lading, which is the detailed receipt of all the items that will be moved.

Be cautious of unusual requests. If a mover asks for a large down payment or full payment in advance, that may be an indication of a fraudulent business. If an individual’s possessions are being held hostage for additional payment that was not agreed upon when the contract was signed, contact BBB or local law enforcement for help.

Now, BBB knows some people don’t like others touching their belongings. There is a whole number of things that can go wrong. How can you make sure your stuff stays protected?

Protect your possessions. Make sure you pick the right protection to cover any loss or damage done during the move. Some options include limited liability, valuation or full-value coverage. Valuation is limited to the moving company’s own coverage, and in many cases is as low as 60-cents per pound. With full-value protection, you will receive the replacement value of lost or damaged goods in your entire shipment per item.

Also, double check your existing homeowner’s policy to see what it will cover.