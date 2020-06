HARTSVILLE (WBTW) – Neptune Island Waterpark is a family-oriented water adventure located in Hartsville, South Carolina. The park opened its gates on June 18, 2018. With attractions from mild to wild, the undiscovered island is sure to delight everyone in your crew.

Neptune Island Waterpark is owned and operated by the City of Hartsville. Looking for ways to extend your stay and make the most of your visit? Check out all the ways to #ExperienceHartsville at VisitHartsvilleSC.com.