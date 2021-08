CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers made history on August 10, as the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions came in ranked No. 24 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Preseason Poll. The ranking is the first national preseason FBS ranking in program history.

The Chanticleers return 19 starters from last year’s championship team – 10 defensive starters and nine offensive starters – and over 75 percent of their total offensive yards, 72 percent of their scoring, 91 percent of their tackles, 75 percent of their sacks, and 100 percent of both their field goals and punt yards.