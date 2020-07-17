Living Local Carolina: Anderson Brothers Bank Has Stayed Focused On Helping The Community Get Through The Pandemic

Living Local

by: Rainee Romero

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND STRAND AND PEE DEE (WBTW) – Join Living Local Carolina’s Rainee Romero as she learns the history of Anderson Brothers Bank, what it means to be a community bank, and how PPP loans have helped local small businesses get back on their feet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories