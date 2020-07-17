Living Local Carolina: Anderson Brothers Bank Has Stayed Focused On Helping The Community Get Through The Pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) - Join Living Local Carolina's Rainee Romero as she tours The Myrtle Beach Safari - a 50-acre sanctuary for wildlife founded and directed by Dr. Bhagavan "Doc" Antle. Antle is most recently known as one of the stars on the Netflix series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness". Hear what he has to say about the show as well as his wildlife career.