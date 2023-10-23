Are you an educator or Administrator looking for practical ways of approaching discipline and behavior? Adapting Behavior Practices: Reframing your Approach to Discipline is a “new school” approach to handling behavior issues in today’s society.

This book gives a guideline on how to change your mindset and give you a new perspective on handling the most difficult situations when it comes to discipline. The book gives practical steps and tools that will give a lasting effect on changing behavior.

To find “Adapting Behavior Practices: Reframing Your Approach to Discipline” on Amazon, click here.