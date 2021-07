HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is partnering with five other Southeastern states -- South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee -- for its annual Operation Southern Shield, which is aimed at reducing the number of speed-related crashes.

“It's important for us to have this campaign to show a force of presence that people see us on the highway,” South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper Brian Lee said.