Living Local Carolina: Crowd-Pleasing Super Bowl Recipes Courtesy of Johnny D’s Waffles And Benedicts

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Crowd-Pleasing Super Bowl Recipes Courtesy of Johnny D’s Waffles And Benedicts.

Buffalo Chicken Mac-n-Cheese

Chef Jamie’s Buffalo Mac-n-Cheese is a fun twist on a traditional recipe. With shell pasta to hold all of the flavorful ingredients, this hearty dish is sure to be a hit. If buffalo isn’t really your style, she provides a BBQ substitute that is equally as delicious.

Ingredients

Serves about 8-10 people

Chicken Thighs, 6-8 pieces boneless, skinless

All Purpose Seasoning, as needed

Oregano, dry, as needed

Water, 1 1/2 cup

Whole Milk, 2 cups

Buffalo Wing Sauce, 1 1/2 cups

All Purpose Seasoning, 1/2 – 1 teaspoon

Egg, Large, 2

Black Pepper, 1/2 teaspoon

Italian Blend Shredded Cheese, 3 1/2 cups

Ranch Dressing, as needed

Pasta, medium shells, 4 cups

Recipes

In a large 9 x 12 oven safe baking pan, place the chicken thighs into the pan and top with a good amount of all-purpose seasoning and oregano, then pour 1 1/2 cup of water over the chicken and cover with aluminum foil. Place in a 375-degree oven and bake until the chicken reaches 165 degrees, about 30 minutes. Once the chicken is cooked, transfer the chicken to a cutting board and chop to small pieces, trimming the access fat that did not cook off. Set aside unit pasta is ready. Leave the oven on! Rinse this pan out and set aside to use again. In a small sauce pot, bring 6 cups water and 1 tablespoon kosher salt to a boil and then add the pasta. Cook for about 8 minutes until the pasta is a little soft but not mushy. Strain immediately and place in the oven safe baking pan. Then top with the cooked chopped chicken.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together the milk, wing sauce, all-purpose seasoning, egg, black pepper, then pour into the pan with the chicken and pasta. Carefully stir to incorporate all the ingredients.

Sprinkle cheese (reserving 1 cup) evenly over the pasta and gently give it a little stir to mix the cheese in.

Cover the pan with aluminum foil and place in the oven for 10 minutes, then remove from the oven, carefully stir the mac -n- cheese and spread the last cup of cheese over the top.

Place back into the oven for another 10-15 minutes uncovered. Once the dish is ready, allow to rest for 5-10 minutes on the counter, serve with ranch dressing.

Chef’s Tips:

I recommend purchasing Making It Delicious All-Purpose Seasoning from MakingItDelicious.com or picking up a bottle from any Johnny D’s Waffles location.

This dish can be prepared the day before. Reheat covered in a 350-degree oven until bubbling throughout, about 20 minutes or so, stirring once about half way through.

Swap out the buffalo wing sauce for bbq sauce to make a BBQ Chicken Mac n Cheese.

I prefer to use Sweet Baby Rays Buffalo Wing Sauce as a ready made sauce

Mexican Sweet Potatoes

With weight loss being a popular new year’s resolution for many people, finding a healthy Super Bowl snack can be tricky. Chef Jamie’s Mexican Sweet Potatoes fills that traditional game-day chip and dip craving without all the calories; plus, the sweet potato’s flavor really compliments the saltiness of the corn salsa and avocado crema.

Ingredients

Serves 16

Sweet Potato, halved, 8 each

Sweet & Spicy Seasoning, as needed

Avocado oil, as needed

Corn Salsa Ingredients

Corn, frozen, 1 1/2 cup

Black Beans, strained and rinsed, 1/2 -1 cup

Red Pepper, chopped small, 1 cup

Tomato, chopped small, 1 cup

Red onion, chopped small, 1/4 cup

Jalapeno, seeded, finely chopped, 1/2 each

Juice of lime, 1 each

Garlic salt, 1/4 teaspoon

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Avocado Crema Ingredients

Avocado, 2 medium

Sour cream, 1 cup

Juice of Lime, 1

Kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon

Black pepper, 1/4 teaspoon

Recipes

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Prepare the sweet potatoes by slicing in half long ways and setting them on an oven safe sheet pan, inside facing up. Drizzle with avocado oil and sprinkle with Sweet & Spicy Seasoning. Bake in the oven for about 45 minutes or until fork tender. Prepare your Corn and Black Bean Salsa: Prepare all your vegetables and add them to a medium-large bowl. Add the rinsed black beans, the seasoning and lime juice. Taste and adjust as needed, adding more lime juice or seasoning. Prepare you Avocado Crema: In a small bowl, mash the avocado until its relatively smooth, some lumps is fine.

Then add the sour cream, lime juice and salt and pepper. Stir, taste and adjust more seasoning as desired. Once the sweet potatoes are roasted, lay them on a platter. Top each piece with a generous amount of salsa and a dollop of avocado crema. Top with fresh cracked pepper if desired. Serve the potatoes warm.

Chef’s Tips: