GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTW) -- A Lumberton man was arrested Monday in connection with a November murder in Greensboro, North Carolina, according to officials.

Timothy Lee Jones, 23, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and accessory after the fact, according to officials. Levan Laforrest Sanders, 38, of High Point, was also arrested on the same charges.