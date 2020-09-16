Living Local Carolina: Find Out What It’s Like To Become Elvis From Local Tribute Artist Travis Powell

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Elvis Tribute Artist, Travis Powell, has been performing Elvis songs since he was 4 years old. Enjoy this in-depth interview on Living Local Carolina as Host Rainee Romero learns what it’s like to become “The King”. Travis also introduces a new show to Myrtle Beach, “The King: A Tribute To Elvis” kicking off September 30th. Tickets are on sale now!

From The Asher Theatre website:

“The Asher Theatre is proud to host The King: A Tribute Show performed by the award-winning Travis Powell. Travis delivers a tribute to the King of Rock and Roll that is as dynamic and compelling as Elvis himself. His rendition of Elvis at the peak of his career in 1970-1973 captivates audiences from the moment he steps on stage. As a seasoned entertainer, Travis moves with grace and brings charisma to his performance reminiscent of the King. With a sensational voice, Travis will transport the showgoers back in time where droves of devoted Elvis fans flocked to witness music history.

As a top-five finalist multiple times in The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Competition, internationally recognized Travis Powell has solidified his tribute as one of the best in the world. He was the recipient of the 2014 Heart of the King Horizon Award and has won multiple championships including Legends in Concert Myrtle Beach, Lake George Elvis Festival, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, and most recently in 2016 “A Tribute to the King Grand Champion” at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, WI.

In the same giving spirit as Elvis, Travis established The Travis Powell Foundation in 2014, a charitable organization to give back to the less fortunate children in his hometown. The passion he exudes for the foundation is also shown in his devotion to his craft as a professional tribute artist. He is both relatable to his audience and an engaging performer that will make a wonderful headliner or addition to any event.

We invite you to purchase your tickets online. For groups larger than 10 people please call: 843-315-9235. Should you wish to send a correspondence, please email: thekingatasher@gmail.com“