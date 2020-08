GRAND STRAND (WBTW) - GermBustMyBins is a Curbside Trash Bin Cleaning Company servicing communities along the coasts of North Carolina and South Carolina: Pawley’s Island, SC (north) to Ocean Isle Beach, NC and (west) to Conway, SC. Every 4 weeks, on your trash collection day, one of the custom built, eco-friendly trucks arrives at your curb to Sanitize, Disinfect and Deodorize your trash and recycling bins. germbustmybins.com/