PAWLEYS ISLAND (WBTW) - Crazy cat people welcome! Meet some of the feline friends that call All4Paws Animal Shelter home while waiting to be adopted.

All 4 Paws is an 501(c)3 nonprofit animal rescue that has a holistic approach that encompasses both the physical and emotional needs of rescued animals. Its goal is to save as many lives as possible while remaining a humane, no-kill Animal Rescue. The vast majority of its animals were homeless, abandoned, or abused.