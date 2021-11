MOBILE, Ala. – Coastal Carolina senior tight end Isaiah Likely has received an invitation to play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 2:30 p.m. ET in Mobile, Ala.

Likely has lived up to his preseason hype as one of the best tight ends in the nation, as he was recently named one of eight semifinalists for the 2021 John Mackey Award. He is second on the team with 49 catches for 795 yards and has a team-high 10 touchdown catches.